BLUE ON BLUE: ‘No Kings’ activist group Indivisible will only support Dem Senate candidates that call to cancel Chuck Schumer.

Indivisible has announced that they are targeting Schumer as a single-issue. They say that the “two criteria for Indivisible’s support” are for Senate candidates, to oppose Schumer as Majority Leader and for every Democratic primary candidate to make “a clear commitment to abandon the status quo of feckless leadership, and use every tool available to fight MAGA attacks on our communities, our health, and our democracy.” “Chuck Schumer and a critical mass of Senate Democrats surrendered,” said Indivisible’s Ezra Levin. “For nearly six weeks, Republicans held the government hostage while threatening health care, food assistance, and basic services for millions of Americans. In these six weeks of the shutdown, Democrats had their best election night in over a decade, polls showed Republicans were losing this shutdown fight, and their base turned out for the largest protest in modern U.S. history with a resounding rejection of Trump and Republicans.”

If Levin’s name sounds familiar, it might be because I wrote about him and his wife earlier this year: There’s Something Very Suspicious Going on With Those Tesla Protests.

Indivisible Project’s parent organization — more on that in a moment — was founded and is run by the husband-wife team of Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin. Greenberg is your typical NGO type — nice upbringing, good schools, brief Capitol Hill career (with Tom Perriello [D-Va.] and at State). She followed up with the creation of an online anti-Trump publication called “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda,” and the establishment of the Indivisible Civics organization. While DataRepublican doesn’t show Indivisible Civics receiving any taxpayer money, it has received $5,424,005 from somewhere, with about half of those funds going to wages and salaries and another 10% to benefits. But here’s where it gets fun. The fine print disclaimer at the bottom of the since-deleted signup page reads, “Indivisible.org is a joint website of Indivisible Project and Indivisible Action. Indivisible Project is a registered 501(c)(4). Indivisible Action is a Hybrid Polítical Action Committee. They are separate organizations.” That’s legalese for “the parent organization (Indivisible Civics aka Indivisible.org) is legally and financially shielded from any stupid stuff people do with the money and encouragement of the new organization (Indivisible Project).” But again, money is fungible — so wink-wink, nudge-nudge, comrade. Back in the ’80s, we called that “plausible deniability.”

And now they’re going after Schumer. Pop plenty of corn.