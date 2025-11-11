GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING:

Interviewer: What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny performing at this year’s Super Bowl?

Charlotte Jones: I think it is awesome, and our Latino fan base is amazing. When you think about the Super Bowl, you want to be number one performer in the world to be there. We’re a global stage, and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world. And to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing. We have mixed culture. Our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country*. And I think we can celebrate that. And I think the show’s going be amazing.

Interviewer: You don’t think at a time when his comments were divisive as it relates to President Trump, when everyone was just seeking this political unification, that you’d want somebody who maybe didn’t touch politics to be on the stage?

Charlotte Jones: Yeah, I don’t think our game is about politics. I don’t think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. And I think in that moment, that people will be watching the game, they’ll be celebrating music, and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. That this is about bringing people together.