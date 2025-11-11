RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME, PARTE DOS: Mexican president rejects new U.S. border wall construction.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday voiced strong opposition to the construction of a new segment of the U.S. border wall in the state of New Mexico, calling it a unilateral move by the U.S. government.

Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is not involved in the project in any way and is not contributing funding.

“They’re building it on their own. We don’t support the wall. We’ve achieved a safe border through cooperation and coordination, not walls,” she said.

Sheinbaum described the construction as a decision made solely by U.S. President Donald Trump and emphasized Mexico’s preference for development-based cooperation and respect for Mexicans living in the United States.