RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Minneapolis City Councilman Carjacked in His Own District.

While I have long thought that the residents of [Minneapolis] had an outsized ego regarding its nearness to paradise, I have to admit that on many levels it punched above its weight. While not especially beautiful, and far less “cultured” than it believed, it has been a decent place to live until COVID hit.

Far too liberal for my taste, and often annoying, but what city isn’t? We should have moved to the suburbs, but we were younger and dumber then.

Since COVID and the George Floyd riots, the city has rapidly gone downhill, although there is still enough resistance that Omar Fateh lost his bid to oust Mayor Jacob Frey, meaning that the city is governed by a progressive rather than a radical.

Still, the city is struggling. Property crime is still off the charts, and while carjackings have been slowly declining, the decline has been from record levels. Until recently, carjackings were so rare that the police didn’t even bother to count them as separate crimes, and the state didn’t have a law specifically aimed at the crime. They were lumped in with theft and robbery. It was only in 2023 that the legislature created the crime of carjacking and made it a felony with severe sentences.