BRENDAN O’NEIL: BBC’s Trump deception is a stain on all of Britain — and it’s just one bit of its bias.

In November 2024, just days before the US presidential election, the program aired a shocking clip of Trump on Jan. 6 saying, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell.”

Only one problem: Trump never said that. The BBC was lying.

It spliced together two entirely different remarks, made 54 minutes apart, to make it look like he was marshalling the mob into a frenzy of violence.

What Trump actually said was that people should march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol and “make your voices heard”.

By deleting his “peacefully” comment, and replacing it with a comment he made almost an hour later about “fighting like hell” against corruption, the BBC painted him as a demonic instigator of chaos.

The seriousness of this cannot be overstated.

The BBC doctored the footage. It twisted the truth to serve ideological ends.

These were Pravda levels of manipulation.

The BBC’s London headquarters honors George Orwell with a statue outside the building.

Yet the modern Beeb seems hell-bent on emulating Big Brother, Orwell’s most monstrous fictional creation, which likewise mangled reality for political purposes.

* * * * * * * *

Trump is now threatening the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit if it doesn’t issue a “full and fair retraction” of the lies it broadcast.

Good on him.

What the BBC did was nothing less than electoral meddling — the grotesque slandering of a presidential candidate on the eve of an election.

Just ask employees of the BBC, who are taking this moment to brag about how big a footprint their state media has in the US: