SARAH ANDERSON: Tracking China in the Americas: Hongqi Bridge Is Falling Down — and Everything Else Is Too. “Welcome to the fourth installment of my ‘Tracking China in the Americas’ series, in which I cover some underreported stories on China’s footprint in the Western Hemisphere. I actually had something different planned for this week — a deep dive into how China is reaching out to young people in the Western Hemisphere — but when I saw this bridge fall, I knew I had to switch gears.”