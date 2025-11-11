THINGS CAN ALWAYS GET WORSE: If Schumer Gets Booted From Leadership, the Replacement Options Are Nightmares. “The need to recycle Granny Maojackets in a presidential race eight years after the then-upstart Obama threw her from the early polling heights she occupied was the surest sign that the Dems were struggling for candidates whom the American electorate cared about.”
