GOODER AND HARDER CALIFORNIA: Lefty California lawmaker and ‘drag queen advocate’ defends trans wife-beater in LA gym locker room row.

Tish Hyman, a Grammy-nominated musician who went viral after posting a shouting match with transgender woman Alexis Black after the incident at a Gold’s Gym, confronted state lawmaker and self-described “drag queen advocate” Scott Wiener at a town hall-style meeting.

“As a lesbian woman who was attacked in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female-only spaces,” she said from the front row just feet from Wiener.

“We want everyone to be safe. And we also know that we have trans people, both men and women — who are men and women,” he responded.

“What would you say to women who are seeking assurance that their safety will be protected from men, who by California law, can self-identify as women in women-only spaces. Sir please tell me,” she pleaded.

Wiener stammered in a word-salad defense of Black, who was sentenced to a year in prison in 2022 in Ohio after pleading guilty to savagely beating his then-wife. The male lawmaker even attempted to explain what a woman is.

“So trans women, are women,” he added.

Hyman maintained her composure, complimenting Wiener on his legislative accomplishments while urging him to take the matter seriously.

“I’m telling you now, millions of women across America are being harassed and sexually assaulted in locker rooms. I’m a lesbian black woman, I’m not transphobic, I’m not homophobic … but I do see a lot of these bills you’ve passed that are dangerous for women and young children,” she said.

Wiener, 55, who is openly gay, is described as “one of the strongest LGBTQ civil rights champions in the nation” on his senate profile.