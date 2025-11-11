JOHN NOLTE: Newsom, Democrats, and Jon Stewart Furious Needy Will Receive Food Stamps.

The fury from far-left elected Democrats, and socialists like Jon Stewart, over the federal government reopening tells you they don’t give a damn about the poor going hungry.

They wanted the government to remain closed. Even though if the government had not reopened, millions would not have received their monthly SNAP payment, which is the federal government’s food stamp program.

Here’s oh-so compassionate Jon Stewart speaking for the Democrat party as he rages against reopening the government…

“They fucking caved on the shutdown, not even a full week removed from the best election night results they’ve had in years,” Stewart screeched. “You had the wind at your back, election victories all over the country… Democrats, you sold out the entire shutdown not to get what you wanted but for a promise not to get what you wanted later.”

Here’s the Democrat party’s 2028 presidential frontrunner, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on the vote to reopen the government: “Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!”

The Democrat party as a whole was so opposed to reopening the government and ensuring people got their food stamps that the U.S. senators trotted out by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to finally break the filibuster are the senators least vulnerable to a primary challenge. They are not up for reelection next year.

It just goes to prove that Democrats, including people like Jon Stewart and the party’s base of activists and fundraisers, really were and are willing to see needy people go hungry if that’s what it takes to ensure taxpayers foot the bill for illegal aliens to receive health care and the wealthy to continue to receive Obamacare subsidies.