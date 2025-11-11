OLD AND BUSTED: No Kings!

The New Hotness? Red Queen Talks 2024 Strategery: Incredible: Kamala Harris Claims Her 2024 Campaign Was ‘3D Chess’ That Outmaneuvered Trump.

Kamala Harris says she was playing “3D Chess” while campaigning against Trump: “My highest priority was just talking to people about the economy. I understood the game that was being played.” pic.twitter.com/BkFN0CPAik — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2025

HARRIS: I was aware of my opponent’s strategy, and I wasn’t about to fall prey, or fall into those traps, and part of his strategy and those around him were to try to take me off our game and message. And I wasn’t about to be distracted by those little flames, those flames that he was trying to throw, to get me away from what of, my highest priority, which was talking to people about the economy and their wellbeing in terms of their financial wellbeing. And that’s, so I understood the game that was being played, and I made the decision that I wasn’t gonna get played. (Laughter) HOST: Chess, not checkers HARRIS: Yeah, three-dimensional chess, I’m telling you!

Yes, she lost. But that just shows you how diabolically complex her strategy was!