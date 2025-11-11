THE NEW SPACE RACE: Space rescue services needed? 2 ‘stranded’ astronaut incidents are a ‘massive wake-up call,’ experts say.

That trio of Chinese astronauts — Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie — have been orbiting Earth for more than six months. Prior to the landing delay, the Shenzhou 20 trio had handed over operation of the Tiangong space station to the newly arrived Shenzhou 21 crew. They were due to return back to Earth under parachute on Nov. 5., but the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced the landing wave-off the same day, explaining that the crew’s spacecraft “is suspected of being struck by small space debris and impact analysis and risk assessment [s] are underway.”

The CMSA provided a brief on the status of the crew on Nov. 11, writing that “Following the postponement of the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft return mission, the project team, adhering to the principles of ‘life first, safety first,’ immediately activated emergency plans and measures” and that “All work is progressing steadily and orderly according to plan.” However, the statement does not elaborate on what specific issue the Shenzhou 20 encountered or where the problem lies. Some speculation revolves around a possible launch, if needed, of an uncrewed Shenzhou 22 spacecraft as a replacement vehicle for the damaged spacecraft. In light of details provided by China’s space agency, experts are now left to wonder what the state of the Shenzhou 20 relief efforts might be.

“I wonder out loud why they would not be more forthcoming about specifics of the event,” responds Darren McKnight, an orbital debris specialist and senior technical fellow of LeoLabs, a group dedicated to space domain awareness.

McKnight observes that the Chinese are not usually forthcoming about anything where they would ‘lose face,’ a very Eastern philosophy. “However, we are all now citizens of the space environment and lack of communication about events such as this hurts everyone,” McKnight told Space.com.