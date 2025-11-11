FASTER, PLEASE: Td Cruz schedules hearing on impeaching ‘rogue’ federal judges.

The hearing comes after Republicans complained that some judges have intervened with President Donald Trump’s executive orders. Several lawmakers have introduced legislation this year that seeks to curb rogue judges, after multiple judges issued nationwide injunctions on some of Trump’s agenda, instead of focusing on the people in the specific case.

The Senate subcommittee hearing is scheduled to take place next week, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. No witnesses have been announced so far, but it will occur in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. It is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.