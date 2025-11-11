DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS: Paxton Sues Leftist Open Borders Group Over Voter Registration Fraud. “There’s no election fraud vector Democrats won’t try. With some blue states handing driver’s licenses out like candy in a ploy to get illegal aliens onto the voting roles, Paxton is wise to nip this particular fraud attempt in the bud.”
