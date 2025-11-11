STUFF WHITE PEOPLE LIKE: Too MSNBC To Check: MSNOW Launch Ad Uses Black Actors to Highlight White Hosts?

Why the generic musical accompaniment? The licensing for Procul Harem’s A Whiter Shade of Pale probably cost too much. The Washington Free Beacon took note of the casting of this commercial in comparison to the casting of its anchor positions, and … well …

First off, let’s make one thing clear. This is not intended as a criticism of the actors involved. I seldom begrudge a working actor his/her paycheck, especially at this level. Can we rip Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and other A-listers for their projects? Absolutely; they have the money and power to make those choices. The actors in this ad are likely working hard to put food on their tables, and this is legitimate work — for them.

As for the still-weirdly-named MSNOW, however, this looks like an ad for The AWFL Channel. Want to help MLK’s legacy for civil rights? Support the network of white affluent liberal hosts, who will explain what it means! This would be less egregious if the channel hadn’t recently cut loose Joy-Ann Reid and Jonathan Capehart from their previous hosting gigs, along with Katie Phang and Ayman Mohyeldin.