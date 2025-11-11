DISPATCHES FROM THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH: How the BBC became the propaganda arm of Hamas.

Funny how it was the Trump thing that cost BBC director-general Tim Davie and his head of news, Deborah Turness, their jobs. Of course, doctoring footage of The Donald’s ‘January 6’ speech, to make it appear as if he had explicitly incited the Capitol riot, was remarkably egregious and brazen, a prime example of the BBC deciding not to bother with the mask for once. But what about its relentless bias – also exposed by that recent internal memo leaked to the Telegraph – against Jews and Israel? In a way, that is the more serious problem. All over the world, antipathy towards the Jewish minority and their national home is simply the tip of a spear of hostility towards the West and everything it stands for.

How biased is the BBC on this topic? BBC forced to correct two Gaza stories a week. “The BBC has been forced to correct two stories a week about the Gaza conflict since the Oct 7 attacks on Israel, The Telegraph can reveal. BBC Arabic has had to make 215 corrections and clarifications over the past two years on stories that were found to be biased, inaccurate or misleading.”