ANALYSIS: TRUE. Dear Google: Your AI Is Garbage.

Remember when Google was a world-leading corporation whose motto was “don’t be evil”, universally trusted for Internet searches, branching out into other businesses and could seemingly do no wrong? You may not, since that was a good 15-20 years ago. Since then, Google has done plenty of evil to lose our trust, from spinning up useful services only to allow them to be killed off a few years later to letting itself be infected with social justice to ruining search results to plump ad revenues.

Now Google is infecting itself with AI across all its divisions, and the results are disasterous.