NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning ‘Fake’ Electors.

Fake news and conspiracy theorizing, Jake. As per usual. They were not "fake" electors but "alternate" electors. https://t.co/xf9mKEUr5S

Democrats created the theory of alternate electors. It wasn't invented in 2020 by Trump. Democrats wanted an alternate slate in the 1960 election, and then they proposed one, again, in 2000 Bush v. Gore.

Trump used this precedent, media acted like it was invented from nothing. https://t.co/mAKYw8by0s

— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 10, 2025