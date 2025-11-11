NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning ‘Fake’ Electors.
Fake news and conspiracy theorizing, Jake. As per usual. They were not "fake" electors but "alternate" electors. https://t.co/xf9mKEUr5S
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2025
Related:
Democrats created the theory of alternate electors. It wasn't invented in 2020 by Trump. Democrats wanted an alternate slate in the 1960 election, and then they proposed one, again, in 2000 Bush v. Gore.
Trump used this precedent, media acted like it was invented from nothing. https://t.co/mAKYw8by0s
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 10, 2025
More:
Christina Bobb just dropped a huge bombshell. The Arizona AG (the position that rightfully should have gone to @AbrahamHamadeh but that is another story) has been pursuing Trump supporters under the false electors hoax. It turns out the AG followed a prosecutorial blueprint given… https://t.co/vqWgRnbsUi
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 11, 2025