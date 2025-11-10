WHEN POLITICS BREAKS YOUR BRAIN: Left-Wing Radio Host Literally Kisses Feet Of Jasmine Crockett In Deranged Act Of ‘Worship.’

Progressive radio personality Stephanie Miller took political fandom to a bizarre new level after boasting online that she literally kissed the shoes of Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Crockett has emerged as a leading voice among Democrats, positioning herself as one of the party’s most aggressive critics of President Donald Trump as she signals she might expand her influence with a potential Senate bid. Her growing prominence reached a high point over the weekend when liberal radio host Miller gushed on social media that she kissed Crockett’s sneakers.

“Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it! 🤣,” Miller wrote.