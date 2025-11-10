KURT SCHLICHTER: Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All.

We stamped out regular smoking pretty effectively; I freak young people out with tales of the smoking section and theaters where you couldn’t see the screen through the haze of burning tobacco. But somehow pot is different. You walk down any urban street and it’s like a Cypress Hill concert; you’re lucky if you don’t wander off the sidewalk and into traffic from the contact high. Even in the most conservative states, you will find dispensaries passing out supercharged ganja with 10 times the THC of the old skunk weed that stoner guy in your dorm used to fire up. Medicinal my tush; the only things it’s treating are boredom and ambition. Really, the smart play would have been legalizing cocaine, since people would at least be motivated to do something useful, like clean up their condo, sell junk bonds, or greenlight “Caddyshack.” Just what America needed – a drug designed to make our citizens lazier, dumber, and less interesting.