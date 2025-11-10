GREG BYRNES: The Ragged Old Flag and Veterans. “Current Veterans Affairs estimates are that there are about 35,000 homeless veterans on America’s streets on any given night. Eight percent of total homelessness. It is one of the great unsolved problems of our time. It is a scandal that, like most intractable problems, will probably only end when each of these troubled souls goes to his reward. There is no easy solution, but it is worth our attention. Resources that can help are listed at the end of this story.”