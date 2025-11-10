ROBERT SPENCER: Iranian Leaders’ Take on Mamdani’s Victory Is… Unique.

The Tehran daily Hamshahri, a decidedly pro-regime publication, was enthusiastic about the deep divisions in American society that Mamdani’s win seemed to portend. According to Iran International, Hamshahri ran the happy front-banner headline, “America Against America,” and really, that’s not wrong. The question now will be whether Americans who value the free society that the United States has been all these years will be able to triumph over those who want to replace that free society with a totalitarian, socialist, internationalist hellhole — with Zohran Mamdani leading the way.

Meanwhile, Abolghasem Jarareh, a member of parliament from Tehran, stood up in that august body and offered his sage analysis. “Zohran Mamdani’s victory,” Jarareh declared, “shows the strength of the slogan ‘Death to Israel!’”