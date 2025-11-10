DIPLOMACY, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Chinese Diplomat Threatens to Behead Japan’s PM Takaichi.

A Chinese diplomat issued a violent threat toward Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she warned that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan could pose a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan.

Xue Jian, China’s consul general in Osaka, Japan, posted on social media that he would “cut off a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation,” in a message that included a news article describing Takaichi’s remarks.

Xue’s post has since been removed.