2026 PREVIEW: Another House Dem drops out of 2026 rat race as party faces generational reckoning.

Continuing a trend of retiring figures in the 119th Congress, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., announced that she will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

“I made a commitment years ago to always lead the charge on behalf of those I represent, and I believe I have fulfilled that commitment to the very best of my abilities. I have always stood on the front lines in the fight for principled progressive policies,” Coleman said in a post on X.

“While I am not seeking re-election, there is still more to be done in my last year in public office. I absolutely intend to continue serving my constituents in the 12th District straight through to the last day of my term.”

Coleman has represented New Jersey since 2015 and before that served the Garden State as a state legislator from 1998 until her arrival in Congress. She last won re-election in 2024 in a 61.2%-36.4% victory over Republican challenger Darius Mayfield.

Even without the advantage of incumbency, Republicans are unlikely to capture New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.