HMM: Tesla’s Engineering Exodus Comes Amid Shift From Core EV Mission.

Tesla shareholders just overwhelmingly backed CEO Elon Musk’s unprecedented pay package that could be worth $1 trillion over a decade, but engineers running the company’s main vehicle programs, for its top-selling Model Y, Model 3 and the controversial Cybertruck, aren’t sticking around to see how things turn out.

Emmanuel Lamacchia, an eight-year Tesla veteran and program manager for the Model Y, said late Sunday in a LinkedIn post that he was leaving the Austin-based company. His announcement came just a few hours after a similar post by Siddhant Awasthi, another eight-year veteran who ran the Model 3 and Cybertruck programs. Neither gave reasons for their decisions, though both mentioned new career steps, which they didn’t detail.

They’re just the latest high-profile engineers to leave as Musk seeks to shake up Tesla’s business, prioritizing AI-powered businesses – namely robotaxis and humanoid robots – that don’t generate revenue currently, rather than selling more electric vehicles, batteries and charging services, which do. Earlier this year, Musk fired the company’s head of manufacturing and sales in North America and Europe. In August, the director of Tesla’s battery team left the company, as did the head of its former “Dojo” supercomputer team and vice president of North American sales and service. Even Musk’s much-hyped “Optimus” robot project, which the billionaire said last week is likely to be Tesla’s biggest new business, quit in June.

Aside from the fact that the poor-selling, much-derided Cybertruck ranks among the auto industry’s biggest flops, Musk’s prioritization of non-EV businesses is making the company less attractive to auto engineers, according to a former Tesla executive.