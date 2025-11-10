CHANGE: Warren Buffett’s investor letter may be his last as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO.

“I will no longer be writing Berkshire’s annual report or talking endlessly at the annual meeting,” the 95-year-old wrote in the letter. “As the British would say, I’m ‘going quiet.'”

Buffett’s shareholder letters have long been considered essential reading for investors, offering insights into Berkshire’s performance, plainspoken wisdom and reflections on business and life. In his new eight-page message, Buffett reminisced about his childhood in Omaha, Nebraska, the people who shaped his career, and the values that guided him, while noting that his health remains good.

“To my surprise, I generally feel good,” he wrote. “Though I move slowly and read with increasing difficulty, I am at the office five days a week where I work with wonderful people.”