TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: A Tale Of Two VW Vans.

Based on recent auction prices and AutoTrader listings, a 2019 VW 2.0L TDI Diesel Highline van lost £4,000 in depreciation.

The 2021 VW ABT Etransporter T32 ADVA electric van lost £47,000.

The hard details (including auction results) are real, though the stories of how each were used seems invented for amusement value.

The EV van has only 8,064 miles, the diesel has 23,699.

“The price when new for my diesel van in 2021 was £32,997 and [the] EV was £55,717.”