OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH SNAP: Gavin Newsom’s Tone on Ending the Shutdown (and Families Going Hungry) Sure Changed Quickly. What a difference a week and half makes:
OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH SNAP: Gavin Newsom’s Tone on Ending the Shutdown (and Families Going Hungry) Sure Changed Quickly. What a difference a week and half makes:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.