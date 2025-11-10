HMM: Learning lasts when teachers are ‘brave enough to be boring.’ “Brett Benson used to be a fun teacher, he writes on his SOL in theWild Substack. ‘My classroom was loud, colorful, fast-moving.’ But students didn’t remember much. Now, the seventh-grade World History teacher is proud to be boring.”
