KEN BURNS, TRAPPED IN 1967:
I grew up in a small rural community, and I distinctly remember back in '73 how shocked all the grownups were to turn on PBS and learn about World War II for the first time https://t.co/j2jg6Rr0sS
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2025
Note that Burns is being interviewed by John Avlon, who for years was a commentator on CNN, which debuted in 1980, the first of numerous American cable news and opinion channels producing content for a variety of ideologies from left to right. His tweet was published by the Bulwark, one of many never-Trump Websites that sprouted up since 2016. It’s on Twitter, where anyone can sign up and publish anything they want. It’s on a medium called the Internet, where anyone can launch a Website, Weblog, or upload audio and video and cater to every ideology imaginable.
I’m glad to see that Burns, age 72, has finally ditched his long-running Sgt. Pepper-era Beatles coiffure, but why does he still act like it’s 1967 when there still only three commercial television networks, when LBJ signed the Public Broadcasting Act?
If you actually believe there is some vast Amazon lost tribe of Hick People out there in Flyover Country whose only connection to civilization is PBS and NPR, then I'm afraid you're the one living in an information desert
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2025