KEN BURNS, TRAPPED IN 1967:

I grew up in a small rural community, and I distinctly remember back in '73 how shocked all the grownups were to turn on PBS and learn about World War II for the first time https://t.co/j2jg6Rr0sS — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2025

Note that Burns is being interviewed by John Avlon, who for years was a commentator on CNN, which debuted in 1980, the first of numerous American cable news and opinion channels producing content for a variety of ideologies from left to right. His tweet was published by the Bulwark, one of many never-Trump Websites that sprouted up since 2016. It’s on Twitter, where anyone can sign up and publish anything they want. It’s on a medium called the Internet, where anyone can launch a Website, Weblog, or upload audio and video and cater to every ideology imaginable.

I’m glad to see that Burns, age 72, has finally ditched his long-running Sgt. Pepper-era Beatles coiffure, but why does he still act like it’s 1967 when there still only three commercial television networks, when LBJ signed the Public Broadcasting Act?