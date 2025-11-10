JAMES CARVILLE: Democrats Will Win In 2028, Congress Will Increase Supreme Court Justices From 9 to 13.

A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028. You know that, I know that. It’s going to be a Democratic House.

It’s going to be a Democratic Senate. The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on the reform of the Supreme Court that we could have our third branch of government has lost the faith and trust of the American people. And his president is going to do everything in the law.

He’s going to point a blue ribbon, maybe Judge Ludick and the dean of the, you know, just the usual fucking suspects. All right. And they’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13.

That’s going to happen, people. That’s going to happen to you. They’re going to win.