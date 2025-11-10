VIDEO: Elon Musk On The Homeless Industrial Complex. “You see these videos of people that are just shuffling, they’re on fentanyl. They’re taking a dump in the middle of the street, and they’ve got like open sores and stuff. They’re not like one job offer away from getting back on their feet.”
