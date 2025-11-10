OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AGAINST SNAP BENEFITS:
Seeing a lot of Democrats getting really angry that people will get their SNAP benefits now.
Weird. I was assured they cared deeply about that.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025
UPDATE (FROM GLENN):
OK, I gotta go to bed but I'm having a hard time not joy-scrolling through all of the Democrat meltdowns over the shutdown they started coming to an end.
Those meltdowns–which are basically universal and with no dissenting voices–show what a big win today was for President…
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 10, 2025
Why do you hate poor people getting SNAP benefits, Harry? https://t.co/4IEqgX3pTy
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025