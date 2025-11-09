ROBERT SPENCER: Trump Administration Wants to Deport Gang Member Abrego Garcia to This Vacationland. “Soon Abrego Garcia, the mild-mannered ‘Maryland man’ of the mainstream media, was back in the United States, where he became a hero of the anti-Trump, anti-American left. Still, the Trump team did not give up on its efforts to send him out of the country for good. On Friday, the Justice Department asked U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis to approve the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia, and really, who could possibly object?”