BLUE CITY BLUES: NYPD already losing officers with morale plunging as anti-cop Zohran Mamdani prepares to take reins.

The NYPD saw a 35% hike in cops of all ranks leaving in October – 245 police officers compared to 181 in the same month last year, according to Police Pension Fund data.

“Morale is down because everyone is concerned about the policies Mamdani wants to put in place,” said Detectives Endowment Association President Scott Munro.

“You have a person who is supposed to be running New York City that does not believe in law enforcement,” said Munro, a police officer for more than three decades. “What’s coming out of everyone’s mouth is, ‘We’re in trouble.’”

Whether more cops leave in the coming months will depend on the “Tisch factor,” a police union source said.

“If she leaves it may result in an uptick,” the source said. “If she stays, maybe not.”

The Police Benevolent Association, which will have to negotiate a new contract with Mamdani, bemoaned that the number of cops leaving could get worse.

“Every single month, we’re losing enough cops to staff an entire precinct,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said.