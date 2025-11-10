NO THANK YOU: Trump considering shake-up to housing market by offering 50-year mortgages and not just 30-year terms. “The 50-year mortgage could be a boon to families looking to buy with soaring housing costs. It would lower their monthly payments significantly – but would make payments for two decades longer than the standard 30-year term.”

How about we build more houses?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): 50 year mortgages are not what we need. I asked Grok the. difference in interest between a 30 year and 50 year mortgage on a $400,000 house at 6.25 percent. Answer:

Of course people won’t keep a house for 50 years usually, but this is basically something close to an interest-only mortgage. That’s not the solution.