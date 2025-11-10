COLONIALISM: British Islamism is flexing its muscles more and more openly as it rises to power.

How must Sir Keir Starmer have felt after vowing to do all he could to reverse the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, only to have been humiliated at the hands of the mob? Last month, the Prime Minister declared that the chant “from the river to the sea” was unequivocally antisemitic. What would he say about “death, death to the IDF” as it rang off the pavements of Birmingham?

How must the 700 police officers have felt as they struggled to contain the brazen antisemitism which originated in Pakistan and other foreign climes and was imported into Britain during decades of reckless immigration? Talk about diversity; in Birmingham, the mob appeared almost exclusively Muslim and hostile. How have we done this to ourselves – or had it done to us?

The crowd with the blood of Jews in its nostrils flew many flags tonight: that of Palestine, that of Lebanon, that of Kashmir. One that was notable by its absence was the flag of Great Britain.

As the Israeli prime minister pointed out in an interview recently, try asking these masked activists for their views on our country and indeed the West as a whole. What you will soon discover is that their hatred for the Jewish state is simply the tip of a spear that is headed for the heart of our culture. Look at their past attitude towards the statue of Winston Churchill, the cenotaph and our Union flag. Allahu Akhbar, they screamed through megaphones. Allahu Akhbar!