BETHANY MANDEL: How do two privileged New Jersey teens get seduced by ISIS?

Two teenagers from one of New Jersey’s wealthiest suburbs were arrested this week for allegedly plotting to join ISIS and carry out mass killings of Jews.

According to federal prosecutors, Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel and Milo Sedarat, both 19, both from Montclair, had stockpiled weapons, posed with an ISIS flag, and fantasized online about attacks on Jewish communities.

Sedarat, the son of a well-known poet, reportedly said he wanted to “execute 500 Jews” and “mow down” pro-Israel marchers in his hometown.

* * * * * * * *

A generation raised without faith or moral grounding is now desperately searching for something to fill the void.

And when that search happens in the digital wilderness, without fathers, pastors or teachers to guide them, it leads not to purpose, but to poison.

The Montclair jihadis aren’t just a security threat.

They’re a warning: When a society stops offering its young men meaning, something else will.

And what steps in to fill that emptiness may be worse than anything we dare to imagine.