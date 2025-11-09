FROM WALL STREET TO Y’ALL STREET: Escape from New York: Bankers flee Mamdani for Texas.

“Suddenly you’ll have an exodus of folks who are generating quite a bit of profit,” says investment banker Philip Blancato, chief executive of Wall Street firm Ladenburg Thalmann.

“It’s already happening, this is just going to accelerate it.”

In response, Wall Street’s top earners are turning to an unlikely corner of the country to shelter from Mamdani’s tax raid: Texas.