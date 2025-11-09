NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Washington Post editorial says Mamdani ‘drops the mask’ after election win, offers ‘seething’ victory speech.

The Washington Post editorial board asserted that a “new era of class warfare has begun” in New York City after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won last week’s election — criticizing what it described as his “change in character” since the campaign.

In a Saturday editorial titled “Zohran Mamdani drops the mask,” the Post slammed the mayor-elect for his “seething” victory speech, arguing that Mamdani “abandoned his cool disposition” and showed the world what he really stands for.

The sub-headline warned, “The mayor-elect divides New Yorkers into two groups: the oppressed and their oppressors.”

“Across 23 angry minutes laced with identity politics and seething with resentment, Mamdani abandoned his cool disposition and made clear that his view of politics isn’t about unity. It isn’t about letting people build better lives for themselves. It is about identifying class enemies — from landlords who take advantage of tenants to ‘the bosses’ who exploit workers — and then crushing them,” the editorial board wrote. “His goal is not to increase wealth but to dole it out to favored groups. The word ‘growth’ didn’t appear in the speech, but President Donald Trump garnered eight mentions.”

In conclusion, the Post argued that you don’t need a college degree to understand the impact that Mamdani will have on New York City — only a familiarity with the city’s history.