MODERN FAMILY: Wow, the Kimmels Are Worse People Than I Thought.

Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just gave the world a front-row seat to what happens when politics becomes your entire personality.

McNearney admitted she feels “angry all the time” toward relatives who supported Trump’s election. Yet in the same breath, she claimed to feel “sympathy” for them, describing them as “deliberately misinformed.”

So they’re idiots who need her pity, but she’s also furious at them. Got it.

McNearney once proudly voted Republican and gave her dad a Rush Limbaugh tie. Then she moved to Los Angeless and became a brainwashed Hollywood liberal. Turns out fitting in beats independent thought.

“Part of me goes, ‘Don’t let politics get in the way,’ but to me, this isn’t politics. It’s truly values. And we just were not aligned anymore,” McNearney said.

Part of being a functioning human being is being able to deal with people who disagree with you. But apparently, that’s too much to ask from someone who thinks voting differently is a personal attack.