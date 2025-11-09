DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: Scott Bessent Flips Shutdown On Former Clinton Adviser George Stephanopoulos.

“The president continues to post about ending the filibuster,” Stephanopoulos began. “Is that the best way to end this shutdown right now? Is that what the administration position is?”

“No, George, the best way to do it — and look, you were involved in a lot of these in the ’90s. And you basically called the Republicans terrorists and, you know, you said that it is not the responsible party that keeps the government closed,” Bessent replied. “And so what we need is five brave moderate Democratic Senators to cross the aisle, because right now it is 52 to three — 52 to three — five Democrats can cross the aisle and reopen the government. That’s the best way to do it, George.”

“I can disagree with you about the history there,” Stephanopoulos said with a half smile. “We don’t have to get into a history lesson right now —”

“George —” Bessent tried to push back.

“Let’s talk about —” Stephanopoulos interrupted. “Let’s talk about what’s happening right now.”

“If you want, I’ve got all your quotes here,” Bessent offered.

“I’m sure you do, but let’s talk about the situation —” Stephanopoulos tried again.

“I read your book, so you got one purchase on Amazon this week,” Bessent quipped. “And that’s very much what you said.”