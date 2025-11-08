FIVE ARRESTED AFTER PROTESTERS ALLEGEDLY FORCE WAY INTO TORONTO STUDENT GROUP EVENT WITH ISRAELI SOLDIERS:

Toronto police said a 21-year-old from Toronto was charged with obstruction of a peace officer, a 23-year-old from Toronto was charged with forcible entry and unlawful assembly, and a 29-year-old was arrested for obstruction and assault of a peace officer.

A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group called Students Supporting Israel (SSI) said in social media posts that an off-campus event it organized was targeted.

Videos posted by the group show broken glass and people shouting.

A post on SSI’s Instagram page said protestors “forced their way” into the event that featured two Israeli soldiers as part of the national “Triggered: From Combat to Campus” tour.

It said one of the invited soldiers was injured in the incident from shattered glass.

Another TMU student group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), said in a social media statement that students protesting the event “were grabbed, shoved, chased and thrown to the ground” by one of the soldiers.