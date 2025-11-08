JIMMY KIMMEL’S WIFE WISHES SHE COULD “DEPROGRAM” HER RAGING TDS:

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, executive producer, and co-head writer Molly McNearney, stopped by the Thursday episode of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast to look back on Kimmel’s recent suspension. While the words “Charlie Kirk” were never mentioned once during the nearly 70-minute episode, Kimmel and McNearney claimed they told their children that President Trump was the one responsible for his suspension. * * * * * * * * * MCNEARNEY: I mean, I bought my dad a Rush Limbaugh tie in high school. I voted Republican straight ticket, and that’s what I was told to do. And then I left St. Louis, Missouri, and I met people from different backgrounds, and I started to understand different things and different needs and different people and there’s so there’s like a little bit of sympathy I have for people in my family that I feel are kind of being deliberately misinformed every day and they’ve— KIMMEL: Not kind of. MCNEARNEY: Yeah, they’re deliberately being misinformed every day, and they believe it, but it hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man. And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family and I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it. It’s like this is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore. It is to me. It’s family values, and it’s really hard for me because I grew up believing in these Christian ideals of taking care of the sick and taking care of the poor. And I don’t see that happening with this Republican Party, and so it’s, I feel like I’m kind of in constant conflict, and I’m angry all the time, which isn’t healthy at all, but I, like, personalize everything now when I see these terrible stories every day I’m immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power and it’s really hard and my it’s—I wish I could like deprogram myself in some way, but I get really angry. And I sent, I’ve sent many emails to family, like, right before the election saying, “I’m begging you. Here’s the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don’t.” And I either got ignored by 90 percent of them or got truly insane responses from a few. It’s definitely caused a strain. I’ve definitely pulled in closer with the family that I feel more aligned with, and I hate that this has happened, you know, it feels silly, you know, part of me goes, “Don’t let politics get in the way.” But to me this isn’t politics. It’s, it’s truly values and we just, we’re not aligned anymore.

Sasha Stone responds with “An Open Letter to Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife:”

I made a conscious effort to deprogram myself. I stopped watching the news on the Left. I stopped reading the New York Times. I didn’t read my own social media feed. This is a feedback loop where the same opinions are enforced, and the same hatred is pushed to like-minded people. Then, I tried to consume only news from the Right. I wanted to see things from their perspective and understand where they’re coming from. I wanted to see if the feedback loop on the Right would make me feel the same way, and of course, it did. Then, I realized I needed to find a way to navigate between the two worlds. But all I could see on the Left was that same hatred. It never ended, not even when Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. That’s why your husband was so quick to blame the other side for his death and could not absorb that your side is the side that believes what the assassin believed, that Kirk “spread too much hate.” I was able to see the cartoon version of the Democrats by the Right when I was on the Left. I could see how they dehumanized Obama and Hillary Clinton. But I couldn’t see that we’d done the same thing to Donald Trump and his supporters, not until I left and I began to see who they really were and not the version we all invented, including and especially your husband, Jimmy Kimmel who lies about Trump every single night, feeding his viewers more “two minutes of hate,” Orwell style.

To see the human being behind the cartoon isn’t ever easy. But it isn’t impossible either. Trump is a troll. He says things that upset people. But he isn’t what we all pretend he is. He isn’t the supervillain, Hitler, or Voldemort. It is a mass delusion that has been cycled and perpetuated by the media and social media. But more importantly, the people who vote for him have their “values” too. They might not align with yours, but that doesn’t make them bad people. The truth is that none of this has ever been about Trump. It’s been a ten-year refusal by the people with all of the power to relinquish that power. It is about a working class that has been abandoned by all of you. And your answer to that, your husband’s answer, Hollywood’s answer was to raise the drawbridge and say, “You are not welcome here.” How disgusting. Somewhere down deep, I know you agree.

In a recent Substack, “George MF Washington” looked at how Aaron Sorkin’s writing has hardened and become even more cynical and haranguing since his Hollywood debut in 1992’s A Few Good Men:

It’s easy to forget that before Trump Derangement Syndrome there was Bush Derangement Syndrome. Florida’s hanging chads were the real origin story of the left’s descent into radicalism, not Trump’s trip down the golden elevator, and you can see the telltale waypoints in the highlights of Sorkin’s post “Few Good Men” career as his view of the world got steadily darker and angrier. They have never forgiven America for the 2000 election. And now, post-Trump, Aaron Sorkin has morphed from an angry guy who just couldn’t get over “Bush v. Gore” into the final boss of woke Hollywood messaging with his upcoming film “The Social Reckoning” in which he promises that if you buy a ticket you will learn why he “blames Facebook for January 6th.” Sorkin has even gone so far as to re-create the January 6th riots on a set in, where else but Canada. One hardly needs to watch the film to know what the message will be, we have seen it on the mainstream news networks every night for going on six years now. Sorkin’s movie may well wind up being the first major American studio wide-release to openly advocate for government censorship of constitutionally protected speech… and wouldn’t that be something? Regardless, it’s hard to imagine there could be anything new to say about January 6th, but we are going to get it good and hard anyway because this is what Hollywood has become… an endless series of “you will learn your lesson, rubes” films that audiences are tuning out in what has been perhaps the most powerful market signal a customer base has ever delivered. And the signal is that progressive messaging creates bad drama… bad drama makes for bad movies… and we aren’t going to pay for bad movies anymore.

Kimmel and Colbert are discovering that audiences won’t watch bad agitprop even when it’s free. His post is titled, “What Would it Look Like for Hollywood to Moderate its Politics?” To deprogram themselves, in other words.