VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: Dems Rejoice as Child Murder Buff Taps Blackface Gov, aka ‘Coonman,’ to Lead Transition Team.

Jay Jones made history this week as the first person to be elected attorney general of Virginia after fantasizing about murdering a political opponent’s children and urinating on Republicans’ graves. So it makes sense that Jones would seek the counsel of another Virginia politician who knows what it takes to overcome a scandal involving moral depravity. (Step 1: Refuse to step down. Step 2: Be a Democrat.) Jones announced Thursday that former Gov. Ralph Northam (D., Va.) was among the “distinguished and experienced leaders” who would serve as co-chairs of his “Standing Up for Virginians” transition team. Northam is best known for surviving a racism scandal that prompted widespread, bipartisan calls for his resignation.

But only temporarily:

Northam refused to step down, and eventually, Democrats gave up. Their enthusiasm waned when Northam’s would-be successor, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D., Va.), was credibly accused of sexual assault by several women. Attorney General Mark Herring (D., Va.) was third in line for the governorship, but he also admitted to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980. If all of them resigned, the speaker of the House of Delegates—a Republican—would become governor. So the Democrats just pretended like it never happened. Then COVID-19 happened. Then George Floyd. Northam embraced the prevailing wokeness of the time, stressing the importance of “inclusion,” and applauding the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. His former critics flip-flopped without shame. They started appearing with Northam in public and praising his leadership. Then-president Joe Biden, who said Northam should resign because he had “lost all moral authority,” commended the governor at a rally in 2021. Pete Buttigieg, who denounced the “terrible” yearbook photo and demanded Northam’s resignation in 2019, said he was “honored” to appear with the governor at a press conference two years later. The Washington Post editorial board, which had also called on Northam to resign, celebrated his “hard-earned” comeback and “genuine humility.”

The Washington Post called for Northam to step down in February 2019, then backtracked at the end of that year, then wrote glowing hagiographic praise for Northam at the end of his time in office:

With partisan divisions flaring thanks to the Trump-inflamed climate in Washington, Northam stumbled into the national crosshairs that January by making unclear comments about a late-term abortion bill that conservatives seized on to accuse the doctor-governor of supporting infanticide. It was a false allegation, but Northam did little to clarify his remarks.

Curiously missing though from that “false allegation,” is a quote in the article of Northam’s actual words in the late January 2019 interview with a DC news radio station shortly before the yearbook photo was published:

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” He’s offering this to make the case that the new bill is less draconian than its right-wing critics claim. Yes, he allows, there will be situations where a child is delivered alive and then killed on the table on mom’s instructions — the logical end point of liberal abortion laws, as pro-lifers have warned about for years. But it’ll be “kept comfortable.” Why, they might even revive it if it isn’t breathing when it’s born, like saving the life of a death-row inmate during a suicide attempt so that he can be properly executed the next day. What’s all the fuss about? * * * * * * * * The only spin the left is offering on Northam’s comments is that he must be describing an unviable fetus, a baby that’s too sick to live for long after delivery. That’ll probably be his spin too after the outrage wave reaches him. But that’s missing the point: Although the idea of a doctor killing a child on the table after it’s been born alive is especially gruesome, there seems to be no dispute that Tran’s bill would allow the child to be killed right up to the point of birth.

One star, cannot recommend; worst reboot of The Odd Couple yet, but the two should get along famously.