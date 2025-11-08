OLD AND BUSTED: The 1970s Hollywood trope of bitter PTSD-inflicted American soldiers broken by years of service in Vietnam.

The New Hotness?

What a heartbreaking existence. Thoughts and prayers for Michelle Obama as she continues her recovery from 8 years as The First Lady…that ended almost a decade ago. https://t.co/tl66NFLUBO — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 7, 2025

Exit question: