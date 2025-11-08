OLD AND BUSTED: The 1970s Hollywood trope of bitter PTSD-inflicted American soldiers broken by years of service in Vietnam.
The New Hotness?
What a heartbreaking existence. Thoughts and prayers for Michelle Obama as she continues her recovery from 8 years as The First Lady…that ended almost a decade ago. https://t.co/tl66NFLUBO
— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 7, 2025
Exit question:
Her question “Where is the woman who can live off the rack?” is like something from a Renaissance drama. It combines beautiful poetic rhythm, sweeping existential searching, and remarkable social cluelessness. pic.twitter.com/Jqobg96Y5V
— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) November 8, 2025