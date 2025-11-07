‘I MADE A MISTAKE:’ Heritage Foundation President Apologizes to Staff for Video Refusal to Cancel Tucker Carlson and Throws Shade at Former Chief of Staff.
“I made a mistake and I let you down and I let down this institution. Period. Full Stop,” Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts told the staff of the conservative think tank on Wednesday, a week after he posted a video decrying a “venomous” coalition attacking the right-wing podcast host Tucker Carlson—and declaring the Heritage Foundation would always defend him against “the slander of bad actors who serve someone else’s agenda.”
Roberts said he was willing to resign but felt a “moral obligation” to repair the situation and had told the organization’s board of directors: “I made the mess, let me clean it up.”
While Roberts stated unequivocally in his original video that the Heritage Foundation would never cancel “our friends,” he said Wednesday he should have made clear there was a “limiting principle.”
“You can say you’re not going to participate in canceling someone … while also being clear you’re not endorsing everything they’ve said, you’re not endorsing softball interviews, you’re not endorsing putting people on shows, and I should’ve made that clear.”
He added that he wasn’t actually very familiar with the white nationalist, Stalin fan, and J.D. Vance critic Nick Fuentes, with whom Carlson conducted a friendly interview last week on his podcast, though Roberts has spoken several times in recent days about the size of Fuentes’s audience and argued that “canceling” him, given his listenership, which Roberts pegged at 5 million people, will simply make him more popular.
“I didn’t know much about this Fuentes guy,” he said. “I still don’t.”
Norm Macdonald, call your office!
In sharp contrast to playing footsie with white nationalists: BEASTMODE: ‘Everyone In His Country Is Eating Dog:’ Ben Shapiro Savages Tucker Carlson’s Defense of Commie Drug Lord Nicolas Maduro.
“Who gives a shit!” That was Ben Shapiro’s response to Tucker Carlson’s argument that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has some great qualities, like his opposition to gay marriage.
“Who gives a shit!” Shapiro said. “The guy’s a communist dictator. Everyone in his country is eating dog. He’s shipping fentanyl to the United States to kill Americans. I don’t give a shit whether he’s anti-LGBTQ rights. This is the number one thing about Nicolas Maduro? Do you know how far down the list you have to get before you can get to anything remotely recommendable about Nicolas Maduro?”
Shapiro, appearing with Megyn Kelly for a live taping of The Megyn Kelly Show in Jacksonville, Fla., was responding to Kelly’s summary of Carlson’s argument: “Tucker has made the point—I’m not going to be here to be Tucker’s defender—but he’s made the point that Maduro is culturally conservative,” she said.
“There is a long pattern of him ideologically laundering terrible ideas over the course of the last two years, ranging from traveling to Russia to sniff the bread and explain why the Russian regime is actually wonderful, to saying last week that the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro is actually not that bad because they’re being attacked by, in his words, ‘Globohomo,'” Shapiro said.
Exit quote:
"Who gives a shit?" is the exact response that has been missing as the Fuentes/Carlson/Smith/Cooper brigade tries to hedge behind false nuances of debate.
