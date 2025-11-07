IT’S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME — AND MAYBE NOT THAT MUCH: Space Force astronauts? New report says guardians in space would be asset for future ops.

“The adaptability and flexibility of human decision-making, as well as their ability to conduct a variety of mission operations, could present fundamental challenges to an adversary’s decision calculations,” the report said.

Thursday’s report, titled “A Broader Look at Dynamic Space Operations: Creating Multi-Dimensional Dilemmas for Adversaries,” says the Space Force must make all of its systems, not just its satellites, more maneuverable, flexible, and survivable amid China’s rapid push to improve technology for tracking and targeting U.S. military forces.

Charles Galbreath, the former Space Force officer and current senior fellow at the Mitchell Institute who wrote the report said putting guardians physically in space may also give the military an advantage.

“It is important to remember the fact that the most flexible system ever launched into space by the United States is the human being,” the report said. “Just as human astronauts were essential to the repair of and upgrades to the Hubble Space Telescope and the rescue of several other satellites, guardians in space may be essential for future Space Force missions.”