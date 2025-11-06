IT’S DIFFERENT NOW BECAUSE REASONS: Top Democrat changes his tune on eliminating filibuster under Trump compared to Biden.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., avoided answering whether he would support eliminating the filibuster, as he did under President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Raskin was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding several Republican losses nationwide Tuesday night and the ongoing government shutdown.

“One of the things that he has been talking about for the last couple of days more intensely is getting rid of the filibuster. That’s actually something that you wanted to do when Joe Biden was president. Things weren’t getting through the Senate. So is that an area where you agree with him?” Bash asked.

“Look, we don’t need a procedural fix at this point,” Raskin answered.