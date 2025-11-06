CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Anti-Trump’ ‘Anniversary’ Bombs, Media Blames You-Know-Who.
The dystopian thriller follows a tight-knit family navigating a totalitarian takeover of the U.S. The film stars Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler, and it made an embarrassingly small amount over the weekend.
Think $260,000 in roughly 800 theaters/screens. Even by modern flop standards, that’s a low figure. So what happened?
The far-Left TheWrap.com pins the blame on, you guessed it, President Donald Trump.
Or just maybe Lionsgate knew they had a stinker on their hands and decided against spending tens of millions promoting it to audiences that wouldn’t have cared anyway.