CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Anti-Trump’ ‘Anniversary’ Bombs, Media Blames You-Know-Who.

The dystopian thriller follows a tight-knit family navigating a totalitarian takeover of the U.S. The film stars Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler, and it made an embarrassingly small amount over the weekend.

Think $260,000 in roughly 800 theaters/screens. Even by modern flop standards, that’s a low figure. So what happened?

The far-Left TheWrap.com pins the blame on, you guessed it, President Donald Trump.