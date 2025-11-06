Pretty good hedline, so I’ll allow it: “Whoa: 2nd Circuit Issues Stunning Decision on Trump’s NY Criminal Case”

RedState’s Susie Moore writes a nicely wrapped file about the reversal and remand on the question of removal of NY criminal cases against him to federal court.

I can’t remember having dealt with Judge Hellerstein, and he’s been around for quite a while, and is too old to care about being reversed. That said, if Trump’s papers are well laid-out I’d say 75/25% chance Hellerstein reverses himself. But he doesn’t have to.